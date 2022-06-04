Raymond James & Associates Has $85,000 Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WKHS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,208,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,901 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 40.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.94. Workhorse Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93.

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WKHS shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Pamela S. Mader acquired 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $40,068.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 20,600 shares of company stock worth $67,328. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

