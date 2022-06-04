Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,650 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eastside Distilling were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eastside Distilling during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eastside Distilling by 95.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eastside Distilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey C. Gwin acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 312,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,872.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EAST opened at $0.72 on Friday. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a negative return on equity of 68.39%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Eastside Distilling, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastside Distilling in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

