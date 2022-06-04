Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $14.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $366.93 million and a P/E ratio of -11.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23.

Angel Oak Mortgage ( NYSE:AOMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $22.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.52 million. Angel Oak Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 15.43% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. Analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.73%.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director Jonathan Morgan purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,211 shares in the company, valued at $134,660.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W D. Minami purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $60,236.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 50,270 shares of company stock worth $687,042 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

