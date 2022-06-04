Raymond James & Associates Invests $69,000 in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Rekor Systems by 478.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rekor Systems by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Rekor Systems from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Rekor Systems to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Rekor Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Rekor Systems stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $14.31.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

