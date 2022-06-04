Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,007 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AppHarvest were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AppHarvest by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AppHarvest by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in AppHarvest by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in AppHarvest by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,576,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 248,183 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director J Kevin Willis bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Lee sold 43,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,291,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,487,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,412.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
