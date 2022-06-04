Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,007 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AppHarvest were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AppHarvest by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AppHarvest by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in AppHarvest by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in AppHarvest by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,576,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 248,183 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

In related news, Director J Kevin Willis bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Lee sold 43,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,291,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,487,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPH opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. AppHarvest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,412.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

AppHarvest Profile (Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.