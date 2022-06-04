San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJT opened at $13.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.57.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,096.01% and a net margin of 96.13%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

