Raymond James & Associates Invests $82,000 in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Horizon Global by 873.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Global by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 354,282 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Global during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Global by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Global in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director John C. Kennedy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 864,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,711.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Frederick Barrett bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 163,200 shares of company stock worth $470,437 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a market cap of $65.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.96. Horizon Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.27 million during the quarter.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

