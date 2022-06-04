Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $216,000 Stake in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 447.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

VXRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a market cap of $461.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.67. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 16,892.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

