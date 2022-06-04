Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Affirm by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $2,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $25.10 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 3.03.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The company had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens cut Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 1,091,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,387,627.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,847,847.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.