Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $211,000 Holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,130 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 185.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bally's

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

