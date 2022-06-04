Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 441.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after buying an additional 342,415 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 2,929.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 220,107 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 243,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 107,363 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter worth $2,703,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,711,000 after purchasing an additional 54,634 shares during the last quarter.

CVAC stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CureVac has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $125.66.

CVAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CureVac in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

