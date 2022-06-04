HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

CUZ stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

