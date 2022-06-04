HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

NYSE:CHT opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.5457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.