EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 13,523.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 778.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.34 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

