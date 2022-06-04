845 Shares in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Winmark during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Winmark by 32.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Winmark by 21.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Winmark by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,855,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Winmark by 176.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.26, for a total value of $351,630.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

WINA opened at $197.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.77 and its 200-day moving average is $226.59. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $183.93 and a 1-year high of $277.99. The company has a market cap of $685.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WINA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

