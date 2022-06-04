HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNUG opened at $55.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average is $65.04. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $111.10.

