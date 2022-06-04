6,741 Shares in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REYN stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REYN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

