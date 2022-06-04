Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,674,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in XPEL by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,195,000 after acquiring an additional 160,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,124,000 after acquiring an additional 128,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in XPEL by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 113,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth $5,012,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPEL alerts:

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $52.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 75,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $3,679,502.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,590,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,461,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $1,103,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 313,238 shares of company stock worth $16,163,175 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About XPEL (Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.