Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Holdings Cut by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lightwave Logic were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Veery Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.
OTCMKTS:LWLG opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $774.54 million, a PE ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 1.59. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.
Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.
