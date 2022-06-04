HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLK. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLK. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

TLK opened at $29.57 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Get Rating)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

