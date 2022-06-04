HighTower Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) by 310.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,794 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ouster were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ouster during the 4th quarter worth $5,636,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ouster by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,270,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 928,985 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Ouster by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 827,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 498,888 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth $2,957,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth $1,203,000. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $29,836.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $37,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OUST shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $2.05 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 296.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

