Raymond James & Associates Invests $97,000 in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BrainsWay by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BrainsWay by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the second quarter valued at $1,684,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BrainsWay by 63.9% in the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 329,007 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWAY stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. BrainsWay Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $112.06 million, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.09.

BrainsWay ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. Equities analysts predict that BrainsWay Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWAY. Loop Capital started coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

