New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 371,703 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,377,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,667,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,471,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,625,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 56.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,766,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 997,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

NYMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

About New York Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.