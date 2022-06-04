Raymond James & Associates Sells 12,000 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Oxford Square Capital were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 52,721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 9,125 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $35,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 10,027 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,910.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,692,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,905,130.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 245,352 shares of company stock worth $982,857. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.