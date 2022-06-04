35,172 Shares in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 93.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 90,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

LPTX stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $103.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.73. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $4.17.

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 2,705.80%. On average, analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

