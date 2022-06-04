Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,480 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCBC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 42,262 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 14.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Macatawa Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rosenbach acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $63,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas P. Rosenbach acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $26,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,580.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $144,404. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $315.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.70. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $9.56.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.63 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 34.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

