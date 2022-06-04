Raymond James & Associates Acquires Shares of 18,293 Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 5,780.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the period. 22.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yalla Group stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. Yalla Group Limited has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $516.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Yalla Group ( NYSE:YALA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 24.77%.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

