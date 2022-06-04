Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Acacia Research were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after buying an additional 90,451 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 133,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth about $3,435,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACTG opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $203.40 million, a P/E ratio of -63.42 and a beta of 0.44. Acacia Research Co. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.54.

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 251.22% and a return on equity of 15.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

