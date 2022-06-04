Raymond James & Associates Acquires New Shares in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42. Solid Power, Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $14.85.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.