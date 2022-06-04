Raymond James & Associates Acquires 4,200 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,507 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1,432.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 702,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 656,663 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 523,664 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,001,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 487,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,555,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 412,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CHS stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $604.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Chico’s FAS (Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.