Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of Travelzoo worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Travelzoo by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Travelzoo by 36.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Travelzoo by 51.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 29,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Shares of TZOO opened at $6.80 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $85.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 732.25% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Travelzoo to $19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

In other news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 81,809 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $445,859.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,810.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 348,279 shares of company stock worth $2,227,371. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelzoo Profile (Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.