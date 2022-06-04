Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) to Hold

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZVIA. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Zevia PBC stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $183.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $38.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 211.71% and a negative net margin of 39.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Zevia PBC news, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $111,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,526,536 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 34,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $137,541.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,559,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,340,525.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,145 shares of company stock valued at $448,523 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $13,689,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,149,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,667,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,996,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $1,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

