Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,239 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 378,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 408,658 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 232,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,323,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 636,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 198,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.55%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

