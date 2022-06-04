Raymond James & Associates Buys 2,000 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 312.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 257,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 64,310 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $8,027,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luna Innovations Profile (Get Rating)

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

