AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Up to $7.80

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.80, but opened at $8.01. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 786 shares trading hands.

ABCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 41.87%. The business’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 1,408,468 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $9,028,279.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,215,758 shares in the company, valued at $353,933,008.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Booth bought 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,915. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,693,468 shares of company stock valued at $10,788,430. 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

