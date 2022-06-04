Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down to $4.49

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.49, but opened at $4.23. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 174 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newegg Commerce by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

