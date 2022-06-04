Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Gap Up to $42.86

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.86, but opened at $44.00. Intellia Therapeutics shares last traded at $43.47, with a volume of 1,654 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.10.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 585.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 50,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 43,147 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 42.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 62.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.