Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $4.56

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.68. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 23,718 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 14.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 58,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

