Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Shares Gap Down to $12.08

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.08, but opened at $11.60. Blue Owl Capital shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 36,887 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.25 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.30 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 43.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Claudia A. Holz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

