ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $47.93

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.93, but opened at $46.17. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $48.76, with a volume of 12,265 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 25,213 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 62.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

