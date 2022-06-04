Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Gap Down to $1.81

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.81, but opened at $1.76. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 33,160 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.70 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.89.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.99.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.