Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Down to $3.53

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.53, but opened at $3.43. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 2,403 shares trading hands.

NUVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Nuvation Bio from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $812.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,457,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,561,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 147.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

