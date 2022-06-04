Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Down to $15.65

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.65, but opened at $15.26. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 5 shares.

IMGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $564.74 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76.

Imago BioSciences ( NASDAQ:IMGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 146.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,112 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $57,256,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $53,506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,452,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,271,000 after buying an additional 410,487 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 848,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,109,000 after buying an additional 428,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

