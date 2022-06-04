Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Gap Down to $104.27

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $104.27, but opened at $101.04. Twilio shares last traded at $102.93, with a volume of 6,528 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.16.

Get Twilio alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,014 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Twilio by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,141,000 after buying an additional 346,907 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,554,000 after buying an additional 962,047 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,978,000 after buying an additional 770,655 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.