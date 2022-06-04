Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Gap Down to $104.27

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $104.27, but opened at $101.04. Twilio shares last traded at $102.93, with a volume of 6,528 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.16.
The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Twilio by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,141,000 after buying an additional 346,907 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,554,000 after buying an additional 962,047 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,978,000 after buying an additional 770,655 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
