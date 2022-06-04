PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Down to $29.08

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.08, but opened at $28.31. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 1,013 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.90.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.08). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. The company had revenue of $148.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $34,951.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,305.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $298,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,992 shares of company stock valued at $478,677. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

