KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $48.77

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.77, but opened at $47.09. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $47.04, with a volume of 2,791 shares trading hands.

KB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.