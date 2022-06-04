KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $48.77

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.77, but opened at $47.09. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $47.04, with a volume of 2,791 shares trading hands.
KB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KB Financial Group (KB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.