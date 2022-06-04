Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Shares Gap Down to $40.94

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.94, but opened at $39.99. Suncor Energy shares last traded at $40.37, with a volume of 57,355 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.3623 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,599 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $204,761,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $110,774,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

