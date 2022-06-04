IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.25. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter worth about $56,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in IRIDEX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the third quarter worth about $266,000. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

