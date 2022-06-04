Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Get Hyliion alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $647.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.12. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyliion will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $226,996.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 364,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,491.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hyliion during the first quarter worth $93,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hyliion by 61.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 268,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 102,282 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hyliion during the first quarter worth $466,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hyliion during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hyliion by 235.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 101,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion (Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyliion (HYLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.