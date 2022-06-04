Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) PT Set at 3,000.00 by Barclays

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a 3,000.00 price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Partner Communications in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Partner Communications stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.75. Partner Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Partner Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Partner Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Partner Communications during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Partner Communications by 241.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares during the period. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

